Fire and Glory Night set for Jan. 17 at Inn of the Hills
Louada Raschke Ministries will host Fire and Glory Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center.
The event is billed as a night of “Worshipping and Waiting in the Presence of the Lord.”
There is no cost for admission, and the public is invited. A love offering will be taken during the service.
No registration is necessary.
The event will be in the Bluebonnet/Gazebo Room at the Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Highway.
For more information, contact Dawn Kanady at 830-315-6233 or dawn.kanady@louada.org, or visit www.louada.org.
MLK Day Fish Fry Fundraiser set for Monday at local church
The public is invited to the annual Martin Luther King Day Fish Fry Fundraiser on Monday.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church, 710 Paschal Ave.
Plates are by $10 donation, and they will include fish, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert.
Public invited to event to pray for nation, community
The public is invited to attend a Prayer for the Nation and Community from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
Faithful will gather in the new sanctuary at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St., to offer “strategic prayers for the nation and community,” according to a press release from Louada Raschke Ministries.
For more information, contact Dawn Kanady at 830-315-6233 or dawn.kanady@louada.org, or visit www.louada.org.
