UGRA offers scholarship for Schreiner students

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority recently announced the creation of the UGRA Water Professionals Scholarship to assist Schreiner University students in their pursuit of a higher education and a potential career in Texas water resources management, conservation or stewardship.
The scholarship will be an amount up to $10,000 and will be awarded for the 2023-24 school year.
