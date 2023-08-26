Kerrville’s Trinity Baptist Church will host its Second Annual Arts and Crafts Show on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, at the church, 800 Jackson Road. the event will feature a craft show inside the church and a car show in the parking lot. Admission is free.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
