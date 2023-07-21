Four Streams Church, a new church plant in the Kerrville area, will host informational meetings at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, and Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The sessions will take place at St. Michael and All Angels Anglican Church, 2015 Singing Wind Drive, “who have graciously allowed us to use their facility,” a spokesperson for the new church said in a press relesae.
