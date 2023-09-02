Barnett Chapel, Livingway Community Church, Mt. Olive Baptist and Zion Lutheran Church are inviting the public to their annual Neighborhood Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Carver Park, 820 Webster Ave.
“We will worship together, eat together and enjoy music and games to follow the meal,” a spokesperson for the event said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.