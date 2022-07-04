Church gives $7K to Harper nonprofits

At the check presentations on Friday are, from left, Father Rudy Carrola; Steve Wetz and John Fogle, from the Harper Community Park Association; Roy Kasper, of the Harper Historical Society; Connie Tatsch and Patty Sims, of the Harper Help Center; and Tommy Leyendecker, president of St. Anthony Men’s Society.
HARPER — On Friday, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Harper shared the proceeds from its Mother’s Day Fish Fry and Raffle with four Harper organizations. The four organizations received a total of $7,000.
The Harper Historical Society received a check for $1,000.
