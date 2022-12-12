Church offers service for those facing difficult holiday

For many, the holiday season does not bring with it the joy and happiness that is advertised on television and in greeting cards.

 tommaso79

For many, the holiday season does not bring with it the joy and happiness that is advertised on television and in greeting cards. Some people are facing the holidays after the death of a loved one or a divorce. Some may feel pressures and overwhelmed by holiday preparations. Others are dealing with different emotional traumas.

For all of these individuals, “Blue Christmas” offers a quiet way to participate in Christmas worship, according to a spokesperson for St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Comfort.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.