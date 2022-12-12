Church offers service for those facing difficult holiday

For many, the holiday season does not bring with it the joy and happiness that is advertised on television and in greeting cards. Some people are facing the holidays after the death of a loved one or a divorce. Some may feel pressures and overwhelmed by holiday preparations. Others are dealing with different emotional traumas.
For all of these individuals, “Blue Christmas” offers a quiet way to participate in Christmas worship, according to a spokesperson for St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Comfort.
This holiday season can be painful for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. This year, The Kerrville Daily Times wants to help families pay tribute the those special family members and friends.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.