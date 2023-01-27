Our Lady of the Hills gears up for Catholic Schools Week

Our Lady of the Hills College Prep School will participate in the National Catholic Schools Week, set for Sunday, Jan. 29 through Feb.4. There will be activities all week at the school, including Masses, an open house and fundraising.
“This year’s theme is ‘Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service’ and highlights their focus on faith and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country,” said Christina Loftin, director of development and marketing for OLH. “Not only are we teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities, educators are growing with them. In Catholic schools, we are all learners, servants and leaders. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work. They are what makes Catholic schools succeed.”
