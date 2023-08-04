The Upper Guadalupe River Authority teamed up with the Hill Country Arts Foundation and Riverside Nature Center to highlight the prevalence of trash in our waterways and give litter a new life through art.

On July 22 UGRA hosted the 20th Annual River Clean Up at Flat Rock Park. As the more than 500 volunteers hauled in 8,110 pounds of trash, they also kept an eye out for items with an interesting color or texture to be used during upcoming art workshops.

