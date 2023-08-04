A reception took place July 28 to display works by the young artists participating in the assemblage workshop. Participants proudly gathered in front of their art are, from left, Instructor Phyllis Garey, Dottie Blevins, Sophia Bury, Bella Bridges, Quinn McCain, Damien Prine and assistant instructor Heston Lovelace.
Courtesy
Artwork created during the Hill Country Arts Foundation assemblage workshop and Nature Night at Riverside Nature Center is currently on display in the UGRA lobby.
Courtesy
Families worked with items found during the UGRA Annual River Clean Up during the Riverside Nature Center Nature Night on Aug. 1.
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority teamed up with the Hill Country Arts Foundation and Riverside Nature Center to highlight the prevalence of trash in our waterways and give litter a new life through art.
On July 22 UGRA hosted the 20th Annual River Clean Up at Flat Rock Park. As the more than 500 volunteers hauled in 8,110 pounds of trash, they also kept an eye out for items with an interesting color or texture to be used during upcoming art workshops.
