BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that 576 students have been listed on the fall 2022 provost’s honor roll. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
In conjunction with this, 535 students were named on the dean’s honor roll for fall 2022. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.5-3.849 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
