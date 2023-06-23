Kenna Tatsch, at 2023 Harper High School graduate, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from PEO Chapter IL of Kerrville.
“The competitive PEO STAR Scholarship is awarded to women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success who plan to attend a college or university,” a spokesperson for the local chapter said in a press release.
