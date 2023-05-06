The Salvation Army of Kerrville is hosting a baby supply drive to benefit local families.
“It can be very expensive for a family to provide all the necessary supplies an infant needs to grow healthy and strong, and many families struggle every day with this reality,” a spokesperson for the local Salvation Army said in a press release. “ The Salvation Army would like to narrow this gap by becoming another resource, for our local families, by opening our first Baby Supply Pantry.”
