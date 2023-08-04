Salvation Army seeks donations for food pantry

The Salvation Army Food Pantry’s inventory is running low, and the local organization is reaching out to the community for non-perishable food donations.
“Our Food Pantry helps a minimum of 25 local families in the Kerr County area each month,” a Salvation Army spokesperson said in a press release. “By supplying free fresh bread, canned goods and healthy proteins, our Food Pantry provides valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity.”
