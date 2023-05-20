The Republican Women of Kerr County concluded their “Strive for 75” Book Drive earlier this month with a distribution of more than 90 books to area elementary schools and the Veterans Administration Medical Center on May 16.

Beginning Feb. 24, members of the Republican Women of Kerr County were to select and purchase new books from the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project list. They set a goal of collecting 75 books.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.