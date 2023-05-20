Shown at the donation of 34 books to Ingram Elementary School are, from left, Karen Taylor, executive director of West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce; Donna Jenscke, school principal; Karen Jones, RWKC Strive for 75 chair; Melissa Whitten, incoming school librarian; Kathy Norwood, outgoing librarian; and Sally Thiel, RWKC president.
A total of 33 books were donated to Starkey Elementary. On hand for the presentation are, from left, Karen Jones, RWKC Strive for 75 Chair; Sally Thiel, RWKC president; and Heather Grace, school librarian.
Republican Women of Kerr County representatives donate 24 books to the Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center. From left are Bee Pruneda, RWKC corresponding secretary; Sally Thiel, RWKC president; Kent Herrick, VA volunteer services representative; and Karen Jones, RWKC Strive for 75 Chair.
Shown at the donation of 34 books to Ingram Elementary School are, from left, Karen Taylor, executive director of West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce; Donna Jenscke, school principal; Karen Jones, RWKC Strive for 75 chair; Melissa Whitten, incoming school librarian; Kathy Norwood, outgoing librarian; and Sally Thiel, RWKC president.
Courtesy
A total of 33 books were donated to Starkey Elementary. On hand for the presentation are, from left, Karen Jones, RWKC Strive for 75 Chair; Sally Thiel, RWKC president; and Heather Grace, school librarian.
Courtesy
Republican Women of Kerr County representatives donate 24 books to the Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center. From left are Bee Pruneda, RWKC corresponding secretary; Sally Thiel, RWKC president; Kent Herrick, VA volunteer services representative; and Karen Jones, RWKC Strive for 75 Chair.
The Republican Women of Kerr County concluded their “Strive for 75” Book Drive earlier this month with a distribution of more than 90 books to area elementary schools and the Veterans Administration Medical Center on May 16.
Beginning Feb. 24, members of the Republican Women of Kerr County were to select and purchase new books from the Mamie Eisenhower Library Project list. They set a goal of collecting 75 books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.