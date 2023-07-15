IRVING — Elena Romero, of Kerrville was named to the University of Dallas spring 2023 honor roll for earning a semester grade-point average of 3.0-3.49. Romero is a sophomore with an undeclared major.
For more information on the University of Dallas, visit www.udallas.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.