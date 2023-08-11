A local chapter of the Nurses Honor Guard is being formed, and interested individuals are invited to attend an organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Acapulco Restaurant, 1718 Sidney Baker St.
Nurses Honor Guard members are active and retired nurses. They pay tribute to nurses at the time of their death by performing the Nightingale Tribute at the funeral or memorial service, officially releasing the deceased nurse from their duties. They also offer “living tributes” to nurses nearing the end of their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.