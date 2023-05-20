NSDAR recognizes businesses, organizations honoring U.S. flag

Attending the recent award presentation are, from left, Criss Wilson, Medina Volunteer Fire Department board member; Harvey Young, Medina VFD facilities coordinator; Mark Lindell, Medina VFD board member; Barbara Woodman and Lisa Thomas, members of the Major James Kerr Chapter, NSDAR; Terry Thomas, Medina VFD president; and Nanette Lund, member of the Major James Kerr Chapter NSDAR.
Flag Day will be observed June 14 as a day set aside to honor and commemorate the 1777 adoption of the American flag.
“The signing of the Declaration of Independence made this necessary, as previously each colony or special interest had its own flag,” a spokesperson for the The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution said in a press release. “The NSDAR therefore encourages all citizens and businesses to fly the American flag in accordance with the rules outlined in a series of federal regulations known as the United States Flag Code because they give guidance for the ‘proper use, correct display and patriotic presentation of the flag of the USA.’”
