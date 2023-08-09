Michelle Quade, mental health deputy for Kendall County Sheriff’s Department, is the scheduled speaker for the 6 p.m. Aug. 17 meeting of the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “The Role of a Mental Health Officer” is the topic of the program.
NAMI Kerrville will meet at the Dietert Center, Rooms A and B, at 451 Guadalupe St.
