A pre-kindergarten class enjoys a special story time with student Gruyere Champagne’s visiting grandmother. In the first row are Ella Lambert, Lane Sinclair and Porter Ligon. Visible in the second row are Camden Sprouse, Champagne’s grandmother, Gruyere Champagne and Hank Richel. In the back row is Rhiannon Vereen.
The Tognietti twins, Jackson and Niley, celebrate their birthday during the 54th Annual Grandparent’s Chapel at St. Peter’s Episcopal School. Pictured with the twins are their grandparents, Paul and Gaye Avery, at the altar of St. Peter’s Church.
Courtesy
The Kindergarten Class of 2023 at St. Peter’s Episcopal School celebrates a special morning with their grandparents and great-grandparents.
Courtesy
Courtesy
A very happy 2-year-old student, Kyson Rodriguez, attends Children’s Chapel with his grandparents.
