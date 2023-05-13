BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosted commencement services for summer and fall graduates on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Bell County Expo Center. This was the university’s 166th graduating class.
UMHB confirmed 112 graduates in summer 2022, and 309 more were added to the number for fall 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.