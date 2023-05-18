City of Kerrville Emergency Services workers recently visited students of St. Peter’s Episcopal School as part of a national recognition of EMS Appreciation Month.
“All the students, ages 2 to 6, learned important safety lessons, including how to call 911, the importance of not eating and talking at the same time to prevent choking, never swimming alone, always use a life jacket and, if they find medications, to hand them over to a grownup,” a spokesperson for the school said in a press release.
