ABILENE — More than 1,500 students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor roll at Abilene Christian University. Students earn dean’s honor roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher grade-point average while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Four Kerrville residents were among those earning the honor. They are Lillee Dent, a freshman majoring in Psychology; Ainsley Houghton, a sophomore majoring in Theater; Hannah Davis, a junior majoring in Marketing; and Ryan Jones, a senior majoring in Communication Disorders.
