TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler recognized spring 2023 degree candidates during its spring 2023 commencement April 28-29. Among students receiving degrees during the ceremony was Rebecca Goodwyn, of Kerrville, who earned a Master of Arts in School Counseling.
