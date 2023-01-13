HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston State University recently released the names of students who earned degrees during the 2022 fall semester.
Among the recent graduates was Kerrville resident Alyssa Beauchamp, who received her Bachelor of Music. She graduated summa cum laude.
