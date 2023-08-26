SAN ANGELO — More than 150 Angelo State University student-athletes have made the Lone Star Conference commissioner’s honor roll for the 2023 spring semester. Two Kerrville residents were among those honored.
To be eligible, student-athletes must have at least a 3.3 grade-point average for the semester and be on the current roster. ASU’s 156 honorees include 58 student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
