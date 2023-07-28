WACO — Gardner “Bain” McNeil, of Kerrville, will graduate with honors from Baylor University School of Law. Graduating sum cum laude, he will receive his degree during ceremonies on Saturday, July 29.
A graduate of Tivy High School and the University of Texas at Austin, McNeil worked a few years before partnering with his brother, Parks McNeil, to start Cactus Creek Land Clearing. He then decided to go back to school to get his Juris Doctor degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.