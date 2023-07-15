BROWNWOOD — Howard Payne University recently awarded 149 degrees at commencement ceremonies held for August 2022, December 2022 and May 2023 graduates.
Degrees were presented by Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president, and other university personnel. The ceremonies were held on May 13 in HPU’s Mims Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.