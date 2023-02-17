Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy members treated to tour of city offices

City staff members visit with members of the Kerrville Area Youth Leadership Academy. From left are Jacob Bogusch, accounting assistant; Chad Hierholzer, human resources coordinator; KAYLA members Ellie Harper, Ry’lee Paxton and Corbyn Loftin; City Secretary Shelley McElhannon; Julie Behrens, director of finance; Megan Folkerts, senior management analyst; and Yesenia Luna, municipal court administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.