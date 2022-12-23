Kerr County United Way hosts a volunteer page on new website

A screenshot shows Kerr County United Way’s new community volunteer page on its website, which can be found at www.KerrUW.org/volunteer

 Courtesy

Kerr County United Way recently announced its new website and community volunteer page.

The Kerr County United way is approached hundreds of times a year from those needing volunteers and those wanting to find volunteer opportunities, so, while creating their new website, they decided to try to bring these two groups together in one place for Kerr County, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

