Friends group gives $25K to support library programs

The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library recently made their annual $25,000 donation to support ongoing literacy programs in the community. Skye Alexander, president of the local Friends of the Library group, presented the check to the library’s director, Danielle Brigati.
For many years, the Friends of the Library have funded library programs with this contribution. These activities include the library’s Summer Reading Program, offered each year in June and July, which encourages young people to read during the summer months.
