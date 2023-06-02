LEVELLAND — Justin Flores, of Kerrville, graduated with an AA in Psychology from South Plains College on May 12.
“Flores was among more than 1,800 students who are being recognized for their academic achievement and resilience in a changing world,” a college spokesperson said in a press release. ‘On behalf of South Plains College, we’re proud to add Justin Flores to the growing list of South Plains College alumni.”
