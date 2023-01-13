DRT welcomes new members during holiday luncheon

At the Christmas luncheon hosted by the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas are, from left, Judy McVay, chapter president; Shannon Miller, new member; Jaye Lynn Watson, chaplain; and Anne Lieck, registrar. 

 Courtesy

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas celebrated Christmas with a luncheon at Riverhill Country Club on Dec. 6. The theme of the luncheon was “Gone To Texas” and featured a “chuck wagon” meal and a silent auction to benefit the chapter’s scholarship fund.

Five new members were inducted during the meeting: Shannon Miller, of Boerne; Jay Lynn Earl, of Bandera; Kathy Clark, of Arkansas; Toni Hastings, of Kerrville,; and Marcie Thompson, of Comfort.

