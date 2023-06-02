DRT closes out year with convention, luncheon

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas welcome officers for the coming year. They include, from left, Texas GayNell Wells, past president; Charmaine Ottinger, custodian; Nancy Wilson, parliamentarian; Judy McVay, registrar; Jan Engler, president; Betsy Drapela, historian; Jane Steadman, second vice president; Judy Patrick, third vice president and CRT sponsor; Tammy Kneuper, corresponding secretary; and Rita Arket, treasurer.
Members and guests of the Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas finished out the 2022-23 year with a busy schedule.
The National Convention of the DRT was May 4-6 at the Moody Hotel and Gardens in Galveston and was attended by nine members of the Joshua D. Brown Chapter, including President Judy McVay, First Vice President GayNell Wells, Corresponding Secretary Tammy Kneuper and members Fayrene Craddock, Nancy McLarry, Brett Santos, Betsy Drapela, Melanie Ellsworth and Nancy O’Massey.
