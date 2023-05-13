MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Kerrville resident De Andra Magee has been named to the honor roll at Southern New Hampshire University.
The SNHU honor roll designation is available for part-time students on campus and full-time and part-time students who are enrolled online. Students must earn an academic grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the term.
