Crafters donate funds to Doyle, Freeman-Fritts

Shown at the check presentation are, standing, from left, Debbie Smith, president of HCCCrafters, and Robbi Butterfield, HCCCrafters charity liaison. Seated are Sandy Leyendeker, Freeman-Fritts Animal Clinic & Shelter; Delayne Sigerman, board chair, Doyle Community Center; and B.K. Gamble, executive director, Doyle Community Center.  

 Courtesy

The Hill Country Caring Crafters made a second distribution of funds for 2023 with a donation of $1,500 to two local charities. Receiving the funds were Freeman-Fritts Animal Clinic and Shelter and the Doyle Community Center.

Hill Country Caring Crafters is a charitable organization that meets 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Thursday at the Elks Lodge No. 2081, 1907 W. Junction Highway, to make crafts. New members are always welcome.

