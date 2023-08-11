Crafters donate funds to Doyle, Freeman-Fritts

The Hill Country Caring Crafters made a second distribution of funds for 2023 with a donation of $1,500 to two local charities. Receiving the funds were Freeman-Fritts Animal Clinic and Shelter and the Doyle Community Center.
Hill Country Caring Crafters is a charitable organization that meets 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Thursday at the Elks Lodge No. 2081, 1907 W. Junction Highway, to make crafts. New members are always welcome.
