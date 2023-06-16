IRVING — Caleb Clayton, of Kerrville, graduated from the University of Dallas in May. Clayton earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Constantin College at UD’s spring 2023 commencement ceremony.
In addition to the basic and advanced requirements specific to the subject, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at the University of Dallas also requires two years of fundamental coursework in the humanities, sciences, politics, mathematics and fine arts. Constantin College students must also complete coursework in Ancient Greek, French, German, Italian, Latin or Spanish.
