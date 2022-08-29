Library gets $13K donation from Friends group

Members of the Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library present a $13,400 check to the library. From left are Bookstore Manager David McCormick, President Martha Mitchell, Library Director Danielle Brigati and board member Phyllis Young.
Martha Mitchell, president of the The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, recently presented a check for $13,400 to Danielle Brigati, library director, to pay for security gates, a mobile digital wand and a new self-check system to be installed in September.
The new system will enhance library security and provide more convenient checkout service for library patrons, according to a library spokesperson.
