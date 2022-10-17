Students at St. Peter’s Episcopal School got a treat when Fire Pup and five Kerrville EMT/firefighters arrived on their fire truck last week.

As part of National Fire Prevention Week, students learned about basic fire safety skills such as Stop-Drop-Roll, not to be afraid of loud smoke detectors, having a safety plan at home and to test smoke detectors often.

