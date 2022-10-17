Chelsea Mosely’s 2-year-old class can’t wait to get in the fire truck. Bottom row, from left, are Tucker Burford, Moseley, Ava Atkission, Finn Huchton, Bowen Taylor, Beckett Boone, Everly Jenschke, Hattie Martin and Brooks Flores. In the back row are Kerrville Fire Department Lt. Jaran Floyd, Fire Pup, teacher’s aide Kaylee Lackey, paramedic/drivers Micah Booth and Daniel Patton, firefighter/EMT Masen Lindner and EMS crew member Serra Burns.
Paige Fletcher’s kindergarten class poses with new friends and local heroes. In the front, from left, are Isla Montoya, Richard Riettini, Lillian Fairchild, Parker Lewis, Mary Harper Harris, Hayden Kidwell, Tobie Jambers, Finn Schneider, Hadley Thomas and Elle Campbell. In the back row are Christian Houghton, Fire Pup, Lucas McCain, Dax Moseley, Camille Wallace, paramedic/drivers Michal Booth and Daniel Patton, Ryder Fain-Gonzalez and Lt. Jaran Floyd.
Kerrville Fire Department Lt. Jaran Floyd puts on his full fire gear in front of the students so they understand not to be afraid if they see a firefighter. From left are Floyd, Micah Booth and Daniel Patton.
Courtesy
Three-year-old students have fun dressing up as firefighters. From left are Ezra McAlexander, Lane Wallace and Shelton Cantu.
Courtesy
Courtesy
Courtesy
St. Peter’s students are excited to greet Fire Pup, the fire safety mascot.
Students at St. Peter’s Episcopal School got a treat when Fire Pup and five Kerrville EMT/firefighters arrived on their fire truck last week.
As part of National Fire Prevention Week, students learned about basic fire safety skills such as Stop-Drop-Roll, not to be afraid of loud smoke detectors, having a safety plan at home and to test smoke detectors often.
