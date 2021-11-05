The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary had its final monthly luncheon meeting of the year on Oct. 25 at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Kerrville.
Featured speakers for the event were Leigh and Greg Brown, who served as houseparents to a home full of boys at the Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram. They shared the joys and tribulations of their more than six years of experience at the ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.