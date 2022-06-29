The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas inducted new members at its June meeting. From left are Chapter President Judy McVay, new members Donna Damon, Sharon Bulian, Nelta Tinsley (seated) and Kimberly Jones, Chapter Registrar Anne Lieck and Chapter Chaplain Jaye Lynn Watson.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas inducted new members at its June meeting. From left are Chapter President Judy McVay, new members Donna Damon, Sharon Bulian, Nelta Tinsley (seated) and Kimberly Jones, Chapter Registrar Anne Lieck and Chapter Chaplain Jaye Lynn Watson.
Courtesy
Hunter de Saegher received a scholarship from the Joshua D. Brown chapter of the DRT. He is a 2022 graduate of Tivy HIgh School.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas wrapped up its year with attendance at the DRT state convention, followed by the end-of-year luncheon, the awarding of the annual scholarship and the induction of 11 new members to the chapter.
The 131st Annual National Convention of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas was May 26-28 in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.