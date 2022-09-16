The Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are joining with more than 3,000 other DAR chapters across the nation and abroad to celebrate the foundation of America by honoring Constitution Week, which will take place from Sept. 17-19.
“The Major James Kerr Chapter would like to extend an invitation to all citizens of the area to fly their American flags and remember the sacrifice our Founding Fathers made in bringing this great document into existence,” a spokesperson for the local organization said in a press release.
