The Hill Country Chapter of the Texas Democratic Women will pay tribute to the public lending libraries in Bandera, Gillespie and Kerr counties at its Nov. 1 meeting. The group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rails: A Cafe at the Depot, 615 E. Schreiner St., in Kerrville. Representatives from Bandera’s Kronkoshy Public Library, Fredericksburg’s Pioneer Memorial Library and Kerrville’s Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library have been invited.
Danielle Brigati, director of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, will be the guest speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.