Cattlewomen tout beef at lunch for Hill Country Youth Ranch students

Members of the Hill Country Cattlewomen present a $500 gift card to Hill Country Youth Ranch Director of Marketing and Public Relations Wynita Yancy. From left are HCCW members Teresa Ganis and Suzanne Crowe, Yancy and HCCW members Gene Witt and Paulette Keller.
The Hill Country Cattlewomen recently hosted a hamburger lunch for the students at the Hill Country Youth Ranch, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe, loving and life-enhancing Christian environment for children and young adults who have suffered severe trauma from abuse or neglect.
During the lunch, the Cattlewomen gave a presentation on the nutritional benefits of beef and the history of cattle ranching. Bags of recipes, coloring books and other goodies were given to attendees, compliments of the Texas Beef Council.
