The Scots of the Texas Hill Country will host a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. John Ruby, of San Antonio, will present the program on “Iron Work: A Personal History.” Ruby is a Scottish country dance instructor, musician, First Baptist Church Men Chainsawman and also has a hobby of being a blacksmith.
To obtain a link to the meeting, contact Scots of the Texas Hill Country member Anna Giron here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.