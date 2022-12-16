The Tivy High School Class of 1971 recently hosted its annual Christmas social at the Inn of the Hills in Kerrville. Keeping with the Christmas spirit of giving, the nonprofit selected for this year’s donation drive was Kerrville Christian Assistance Ministry.
“We were informed how badly they needed donations after the pandemic, but now facing two years of economic struggle for families more so than during the pandemic,” a spokesperson for the Class of ’71 said in a press release. “Our group was met by a hardworking volunteer taking time to collect our non-perishable food items during his time off. They are always in need of items, especially vegetables and fruits. We were happy to help our community keeping with the Tivy fighting spirit.”
