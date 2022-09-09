KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M University-Kingsville students walked the stage Friday, Aug. 5, during Summer Commencement at the Steinke Physical Education Center. There were 274 prospective graduates receiving degrees in two ceremonies.
Of the graduates, 129 received bachelor’s degrees, 138 received master’s degrees and seven received doctoral degrees.
