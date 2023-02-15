100 cans for 100 days: Kindergarten students at St. Peter’s School donate to CAM

St. Peter’s kindergarten students donate 100 cans of food to Christian Assistance Ministry. Seated on the porch are, from left, Harper Grace Lenard, Parker Lewis, Hadley Thomas, Lillian Fairchild and Richard Riettini. Seated at the table are Dax Moseley, Isla Montoya, Merci Lewis, Hayden Kidwell and Mary Harper Harris. Standing are Ryder Gonzalez-Fain, Tobie Jambers, Camille Wallace, Lucas McCain and Elle Campbell.
