100 cans for 100 days: Kindergarten students at St. Peter’s School donate to CAM

St. Peter’s kindergarten students donate 100 cans of food to Christian Assistance Ministry. Seated on the porch are, from left, Harper Grace Lenard, Parker Lewis, Hadley Thomas, Lillian Fairchild and Richard Riettini. Seated at the table are Dax Moseley, Isla Montoya, Merci Lewis, Hayden Kidwell and Mary Harper Harris. Standing are Ryder Gonzalez-Fain, Tobie Jambers, Camille Wallace, Lucas McCain and Elle Campbell.

 Courtesy

To celebrate the 100th day of school, the Kindergarten Class of St. Peter’s Episcopal School collected 100 canned food items for the Christian Assistance Ministry Foodbank. 

CAM is currently in need of all canned food items and especially toiletries, according to a spokesperson for the local nonprofit. All items donated to CAM are distributed to local families. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.