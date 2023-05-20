Kerrville resident on UofA’s award-winning poultry judging team

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The poultry judging team at the University of Arkansas recently placed first at the USPOULTRY Foundation Ted Cameron National Poultry Judging Contest hosted by Louisiana State University.
The team also placed first in Production, Breed Selection and Market categories. Kerrville resident Cayla Wilson is among the members of the winning team.
