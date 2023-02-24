Ingram Garden Club members get lesson in ‘Lasagna Gardens’

The Ingram Garden Club met Feb. 13 at the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ingram to enjoy lunch provided by club hostesses and a program on “Lasagna Gardens” by Barbara Brown.
“Barbara presented a clever and unique way to create a garden in a limited space with products we probably have on hand,” a garden club spokesperson said. “The technique features layering such materials as compost, newspaper, chopped corn cobs, grass clippings, chopped leaves, sawdust, straw and wood ash to create a garden that protects the environment and uses our recyclable matter.”
