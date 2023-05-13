Lawns are the perfect example of something gone wrong. Traditional lawns are composed of non-native grasses and plants that are not adapted to this region. They often require more water, fertilizers and pesticides than lawns that use native grass and plants. And those amendments are killing most pollinators.
Certain pesticides can kill bees outright. Carbamates, organophosphates, synthetic pyrethroids, chlorinated cylcodienes and neonicotinoids are all highly toxic to bees. Even at low doses, pesticides can have sublethal effects on bees, including reduced foraging disorientation, which also impairs foraging, reduced nesting activity and increased susceptibility to disease and parasites.
